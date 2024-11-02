Sunday, November 3, 2024
Almonte Curling Club introduces game for curlers with reduced mobility

The Almonte Curling Club has introduced a...

Christmas lights needed for parade

Our church (St. John’s Lutheran) is entering...

Alice Halpenny — obituary

Halpenny, Elizabeth “Alice” (Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother) It is...
Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - November 2, 2024

Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  What, in farming, is a stook?
2.. Where is Denendeh?
3.  What is the highest point of land in Ontario?
4.  What is Canada’s oldest continuously published newspaper?
5.  Where is there a full-scale replica of Stonehenge?

