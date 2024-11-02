Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - November 2, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2024 November 2, 2024 by Diana Filer 1. What, in farming, is a stook? 2.. Where is Denendeh? 3. What is the highest point of land in Ontario? 4. What is Canada’s oldest continuously published newspaper? 5. Where is there a full-scale replica of Stonehenge? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2024 October 24, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – October 26, 2024 October 26, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 19, 2024 October 17, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte Curling Club introduces game for curlers with reduced mobility November 2, 2024 Christmas lights needed for parade November 2, 2024 Alice Halpenny — obituary November 2, 2024 FOR SALE: Compact vacuum cleaner November 2, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – November 2, 2024 October 31, 2024 Intricately Carved Pumpkins Light Up a Spooky Halloween. October 31, 2024 From the Archives Pork Chop au Poivre with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce Yard of the Week: Jutta and Michael Barker The Town of Mississippi Mills publishes notice of the passing of the heritage bylaw Backyard birds, February 17 Miss Mills produces over 1.5 tons of garden veggies for the food bank Aaron Francis' summer Soulpepper experience Information about long-term care and respite care A day in the life of a Lanark County Ambulance Service paramedic