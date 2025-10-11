Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - October 11, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – October 11, 2025 October 11, 2025 by Diana Filer 1 – What is a boscage? 2 – What is a paraddidle? 3 – What is the Eliza Effect? 4 – What is the busiest highway in the world? 5 – What is the site of Russia’s strategically important Mediterranean naval base? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 4, 2025 October 1, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – October 4, 2025 October 1, 2025 Ansers to Diana’s Quiz – September 27, 2025 September 28, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – October 11, 2025 October 8, 2025 For sale: La-z-Boy Hide a Bed October 10, 2025 Brian Thomas Isaac book launch, October 28 October 10, 2025 Linda Berg — obituary October 10, 2025 Jocelyn Moher — obituary October 10, 2025 Celebrate fall colours with a hike up Blueberry Mountain October 9, 2025 From the Archives Seedy Saturday comes to Almonte this Saturday February 20 Gay Cook’s Quebec Pea Soup First Yard of the Week for 2023 Air-Fryer Potato Latkes Royal Oak Gay Cook’s Roasted Chicken Fingers with Peanut Butter Dip Notes from this week’s Town Council meeting Jessica’s Syrian Food now at Baker Bob’s!