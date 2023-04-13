District 7 Senior Summer Games in 2023

There will be summer games for seniors for all Ontario this year at the city of Brantford from August 8-10 so locally District 7 is offering 14 games so the winners will be eligible to compete there.

District 7 has been expanded to include the area around Carp, all of Beckwith Township and part of Lanark Highlands as well as all of Mississippi Mills. Seniors over these borders are allowed to play as long as they only play in 1 district.

Entry forms may be picked up at the Carleton Place Legion, the lower entrance to the Almonte Old Town Hall or by contacting some of the listed conveners. The yearly fee which runs from

April 1,2023 to March 31,2024 is $15 and $2 per game is charged on top of that to a maximum of $10.

These games offer a good chance to get out and meet together again. Convenors are happy to teach new games to those who want to try something new. The executive hopes to have good participation so we can fill a bus to go to Brantford. It’s a great chance for a short summer holiday so come out to play the games you love and learn some new ones.