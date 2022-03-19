Don Warren — obituary

Donald Warren

June 19, 1944 – March 14, 2022

Don passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital after a brief illness that he bravely fought. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Michelle (Cory) and Mark (Allison). Proud and doting Poppa of Travis, Olivia and Andrew. He is also survived by sisters Patricia Stewart and Barbara Foster as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by infant daughter Darlene and sisters Faye, Betty, Lorna, June, Joyce, and Freida.

Don was a longtime employee of the Town of Carleton Place and a volunteer firefighter for the Ocean Wave Fire Company for many years. He also operated his own business, Don’s Plumbing & Heating.

Don had no fear of heights and climbed many trees in Carleton Place to cut them down or trim them.

He was a well-known plumber and became intimate with the plumbing of many houses in Carleton Place.

Although he declared himself a non-lover of cats when he first met Ann, he became a devoted cat parent to many cats over the years.

Don loved to pass on his knowledge and passion for fishing to his grandchildren. He also patiently taught them how to play cards. He played cribbage with Ann every day.

After retirement, he volunteered for the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital and at the Army Navy Airforce Club. He enjoyed wood-working, golf, stamp collecting, attending meetings with the Perth Stamp Club, playing pool at the Army Navy, and vegetable gardening.

He was always willing to lend and give advice and guidance whether or not it was needed.

Don also enjoyed travelling. In later years he visited Alaska, Newfoundland, Hawaii, the Azores, and Ireland.

Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home in Carleton Place. (www.barkerfh.com). Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00. Funeral to be held on Wednesday, March 23 at 1:00. Masking is requested by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in support of leukemia research.

Rest in peace so richly deserved.