Donations wanted for auction t0 support the Library

Friends of Mississippi Mills Public Library 2nd annual online auction

This year’s auction proceeds will be used to support the recent announcement by the Mississippi Mills Public Library that there will no longer be fees applied to late returns of library materials. Great news for the community! However, this initiative means the library will have a budget shortfall of approximately $4,000. Bad news for the library. The Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library have taken up the challenge to raise the money to re-balance the budget.

We need your help.

We are planning an online auction that will run from June 12-24, 2022, and offer services donated by community members and businesses. We are at the very beginning of the planning process and are getting together a list of services people in the community may want to purchase. In other auctions of this type individuals have offered services such as a one-time house cleaning, a lunch for two tables of bridge, or a breadmaking workshop for a small group. On the facebook page of Friends of Mississippi Mills people have asked for services such as leaf raking in the fall, one-time snow shovelling, help with heavy garden work, or someone to fix an appliance. Other possibilities may include taking someone without a car to Pakenham for ice cream or reading to a child or senior. Businesses may be able to offer an oil change, a tour of their facility, a meal. These are just a few services people have valued in the past. With a bit of creativity, we can all generate some exciting and much-needed services to offer members of our community.

We are asking residents of Mississippi Mills to contact us with services they have to offer and/or services they would be happy to purchase. We will try our best to match what’s on offer with what is needed and voila we have an online auction.

If you are willing to offer a service for the auction, either as an individual or a business, please contact us. If there is a service you need and would bid for, please contact us at friends@missmillslibrary.com. Remember, the money raised is going to the good cause of re-balancing the library budget so that charges for late returns can be dropped without jeopardizing other services.