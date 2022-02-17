Home Hospice North Lanark seeks new board members

When we enter this world, we’re celebrated, loved, protected, nourished, cared for, and never left alone; when we are leaving this world we should be celebrated, loved, protected, respected, cared for, and not feel alone.

Home Hospice North Lanark is in a period of growth. New programs and easier access to our services are resulting in rising client numbers. We have two Program Coordinators and a hard-working Board of Directors and are supported by a part-time administrative assistant and a committed volunteer consultant in Public Relations and Marketing. We are also working toward our accreditation designation with Hospice Palliative Care Ontario to further strengthen the organization.

Board members are expected to attend one meeting a month. All Board members are expected to participate in Committee activities and attend Committee meetings as required.

At this time, we are seeking several board members with specific strengths and skills that will help us continue to advance the organization. Several of our senior Board members are coming to the end of their term.

We are a not-for-profit registered Canadian charity incorporated since 2013, funded 100% through donations and fundraising.

General Experience and Assets

Previous board experience.

An understanding of the community.

Familiarity with charitable organizations.

The ability to prioritize and handle a variety of tasks.

Willingness to take on a leadership role.

Experience with volunteerism and forming partnerships.

Particular Skills/Experience Required at This Time

Fundraising

Fundraising experience.

Ability to guide and align fundraising activities to HHNL’s mission.

Develop annual work plan with the Committee.

Recruit, select, match, and train volunteers.

Oversee volunteer stewardship and recognition and ensure volunteer standards are met.

Experience with grant and proposal writing an asset.

Board Secretary

Administration experience.

Experience writing policies and procedures.

Preparation of agendas and ensures relevant documentation is organized and distributed.

Experience with taking and preparing minutes fully and accurately.

Accreditation experience an asset.

We are seeking team members who represent the diversity of the communities and clients we serve.

Please forward your CV by email to chair@hhnl.ca by March 7, 2022.