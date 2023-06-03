Donna Carpenter — obituary

Carpenter, Donna

(Co-Owner of the Queen’s Crafters and Antique Market)

Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on May 30, 2023 the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital.

Donna (nee Brydges)

Raised in Almonte, currently residing in both Carleton Place and Ottawa. At the age of 64.

Predeceased by her husband Rodney (whom she worked with to establish the Carpenter Housing Co-Op) and her parents Cecil and Shirley Brydges. Proud aunt to 9 nieces and nephews and great-aunt to 12 nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by her twin sister Dianna (Gilbert Lachapelle) and Joyce Milton (nee Brydges). A special thank-you to Helene, Tabatha, Melanie, April, Laurie, Linda, nurse Taralyn and the late Betty for their compassionate care and support throughout the years. Donations in memory of Donna may be made to a charity of your choice.

Donna has touched the hearts of all whom have met her.

A Celebration of Donna’s and Rodney’s Lives will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com