Empties help fill Hospital and Manor Foundation coffers

It’s time to take your empty beer, wine and liquor bottles back to the Almonte Beer Store because all donations received will go to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. The local collection is running until Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Last year, generous community members donated almost $700.

“We are so thankful for the incredible hospitals and community organizations we have across the province of Ontario,” wrote Jennifer Irvine, District Manager in a letter received by the AGH FVM Foundation. “We recognize the tremendous efforts of these organizations, which had to be even further extended during the extraordinary circumstances of the past two years. At The Beer Store, we believe that we have a responsibility in our communities across the province to give back. For years, we have partnered with local charities as giving back to our communities is a part of our core business values.”

“This is such a simple win for us,” said Al Roberts, Managing Director of the AGH FVM Foundation. “It’s so easy to donate the change you get back from your empties, and yet it will make a real difference to local health care!”

Funds raised by the Foundation, through donations, lotteries, special events, and community fundraisers like the Beer Store program, are used to purchase replacement or new clinical equipment at the Hospital and Manor. Although the Ontario government funds the operations of hospitals and long-term care facilities, money is not provided to replace or purchase new equipment.

“This helps us put the best tools in the hands of our talented doctors and staff,” adds Roberts.