Donna MacDonald — obituary

MacDonald, Donna

(Loving wife, Great mom, Amazing grandma, & Incredible “GG”)

Passed away with family by her side on April 4, 2022 at the Ottawa Civic Hospital.

Donna (nee Doran)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 73.

Loving wife to the late Michael MacDonald for over 50 years. Predeceased by her brother Doug Doran and her sister Dianna Muhmmad. Forever missed by her daughters Dianne Lynch (the late Stephen) and Vicki Auger. Cherished grandmother of Jessica (Tim Rainville), Michael Lynch (Sarah), Leisha (Scott Currier), Jayden Healey, and Spencer Auger. Cherished “GG” to Vance, Lincoln, and Wren. Will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Donna may be made to the Cornerstone Community Church. A special thanks to Nancy Masson and to Donna’s health care team. A Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1pm in the Cornerstone Community Church (1728 Conc. 11A, Almonte). A Celebration of Life will follow at 2pm in the downstairs of the Almonte Legion – Branch 240 (100 Bridge St., Almonte).

