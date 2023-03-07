Donna Pierce — obituary

Pierce, Donna Marie

(nee Clouthier)

With sadness the family announces that Donna passed away peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Friday evening, March 3, 2023 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Prescott (2018). Treasured Mom of Clayton (Terri) of Calgary, Bob and Randy (Danielle), both of Pakenham. Special grandma of Chelsi, Tyler, Adam, Matt, Brett and Bridgette and great-grandma of Aspen, Kendrix, Greyson, Harper, Nolan and Aleeda. Dear sister of Frank (late Mildred), Bobby (Carol), Corrine Thompson (Bob), Larry (Cindy) and Janice Bonnar (Brian). Predeceased by her siblings: Doris Quattrocchi (late Murray), Wilfred “Wissie” (late Nancy), Morgan (late Eva), Eddie (late Lola), Irene Ryan (late John) and Lillian Smith (late Paul). Daughter of the late Odie and Lena (nee Robillard) Clouthier. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Donna was a woman of many talents and countless gifts. She shared of those traits with many. Over the years she became well known as a dedicated waitress in several area restaurants. Her world famous butter tarts had their humble beginning at the original Antrim Truck Stop on old Highway 17. She later worked at the Centennial Restaurant in Pakenham where patrons always enjoyed more than generous portions…especially her ice cream cones. Regardless of her many interests and her desire to help others, family always came first with Donna. She will be missed. Heartfelt thanks to all staff and residents at The Arnprior Villa who were so kind to Donna during her stay there.

Donna’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to the

Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11th from 9:30-11:45, and a Funeral Service will take place in the Pilon Family Chapel at 12 noon.

Reception to follow.

Interment Pakenham Union Cemetery later in the Spring.

If you wish to make a donation in Donna’s memory, please consider the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca