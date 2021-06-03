Donald “Donnie” Churchill

1965 – 2021

We are deeply saddened to announce that Donald “Donnie” Churchill, of Carleton Place,

Ontario, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 31, 2021 at the age of 56.

Donnie is survived by his daughter Alexa and her daughter Blakely. He was the much-loved

brother of Doug, Bob (Jane) and Cheryl (Norman).

He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Devin, Jason, Sean and Holley; James, Melissa, Kaitlyn and Kristopher and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Allan and Bernadette and by his nephew Matthew.

Donnie loved long haul trucking, Harley riding, a good joke and was a self-proclaimed lady’s man, but family, friends and his best canine friend Zoe, were Don’s greatest treasures.

Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute or the Lanark Animal Welfare Society would be

appreciated by the family.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cole Funeral Services. Donnie will be laid to rest at St. James Anglican Cemetery, Carleton Place, with Allan and Bernie.

Online condolences and donations can be made at www.colefuneralservices.com