DODDS, Donald “Donnie”

(Retired Teacher – Almonte High School)

(Proud Owner -Springdale Farm Maple, Clayton)

With heavy hearts, the Dodds family announces that Donald passed away very peacefully in the comfort of his own home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Donald Dodds of Clayton was 83 years of age. Beloved husband, best friend and partner for over 59 years of Marion (nee Brown). Loved and respected “Dad” of Bryan (Lori) of Ottawa and Stephen of Clayton. Cherished and proud “Grandpa” of Kristen, Jennifer and Emily. Son of the late Harold and Bertha (nee Stephens) Dodds, Donnie was also predeceased by his only brother, Glenn (September 29, 2011).

Donald loved life and lived it to the fullest until the very end. A devoted and loyal husband; loving father and dedicated teacher, Don managed to fill his days with helping others. His love of the Maples on his farm brought he and his family to the bush every Spring to carry on a tradition of producing some of the finest maple products…a tradition that was started by past generations of the Dodds clan on the family farm. His customer service as a maple equipment salesman brought people from near and far to tap into his wisdom, knowledge and experience all of which Donnie shared willingly and happily. His memory will live on in those who had the pleasure to call him friend.

Don’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Extended family and friends are invited to join us on their electronic devices for a live service to be webcast from the Pilon Family Chapel on Sunday afternoon, December 27th at 2 o’clock. Interment will follow at the Middleville Cemetery. For those wishing to pay their final respects and because of the current Covid-19 restrictions, please feel free to line Galbraith Road between the farm and the cemetery as we pass by on our way to Middleville for the interment immediately following the service. As conditions do not allow, only immediate family will be allowed to enter the cemetery grounds. In memory of Don, please consider a donation to The Middleville Greenwood Cemetery or the Canadian Cancer Society.

