Donnie Houston — obituary

Houston, Donald (Donnie) William

December 16, 1958 – November 29, 2023

Donnie said goodbye on his own terms to his beloved cat Millie, his loyal and supportive girlfriend Bonnie St. John and his family on Wednesday November 29th following a brave battle with cancer and other health issues.

Son of the late Gordon and Ruth (Barr) Houston, he is survived by Millie, Bonnie, sister Norma (Dan) Quinn, brother Robert (Jennifer), niece Krista (Steven), nephews Danny and Tim (Liane) and their families.

Following graduation from St. Lawrence College, Donnie was employed in telecommunications and worked across Canada. His experience and expertise in the field led to a contract with NATO in The Balkans in early 2000’s, earning two medals for his service as a civilian in the Peacekeeping Mission. Just before his cancer diagnosis he completed a cyber security course.

In recent years he was a member of Almonte Community Coordinators and volunteered and worked at The Hub.

Donnie was thankful for a compassionate and supportive medical team over the years, Dr. Abramenko, Dr. Fortune, and nurse Susan Abernathy. He also appreciated the support of Bayshore and St. Elizabeth’s PSWs over the past months.

Cremation has taken place. A remembrance and interment with close family and friends will be in the spring at The Auld Kirk Cemetery.

