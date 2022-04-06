Doreen Stuart — obituary

Stuart, Doreen

Passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side on April 4, 2022 at the Granite Ridge Care Community.

Doreen (nee Gallant)

Of Ottawa Valley, Ontario, in her 86th year.

Sadly missed by her two daughters Shawna (Dan), and the late Deanne. Proud “Nanny” to Nicholas, Kyle and McKinna. Predeceased by her parents Cecilia and Theodore Gallant and siblings Theresa (Clarence Craig), Ray (Mary), Lorraine (Edgar LeBlanc), Lucy (Nellis Waugh), Elva, Henry, Alfie (Gwen), Claudia and Maria, and survived by her brother-in-law Joe Southwell. Remembered by her sister Gloria (Terry Riopelle) and brother Alyre (Sheila). She will be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A special thank-you to Dr. Bruni and all the staff at QCH as well as the team from Granite Ridge for their compassionate care. A donation in Doreen’s memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON, 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 10am to 11am. Chapel Service to follow visitation at 11am. Reception will occur after the service in the Almonte Civitan Hall (500 Almonte St). Spring interment St. Mary’s Cemetery (Almonte).

