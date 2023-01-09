Doris Cochran — obituary

Cochran, Doris Isabel

After a long and well-lived life, Doris passed away in her 101st year, (May 1922 – January 2023). Doris was the loving wife and best friend of John Harvey (deceased February 2002); much loved mother of Nancy (Bob Korogyi), and Wendy (Jim Curran); devoted grandmother of Kristina (Denny Drosos); Loving G.G. of Jamie (Drosos). Doris was predeceased by her siblings Dorothy Nickerson, Clare Paul and Bill Paul and is survived by sisters-in-law Mary Lou (Clare) and Ella (Bill). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Throughout her life, Mom’s priority was family. We always knew that she loved us dearly. She will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever and will live on through us.

We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Staff of Fairview Manor for their kindness and care of Mom and their compassion for our family.

A private graveside service will be held in the Auld Kirk Cemetery at a later date.

If so desired, our family would be grateful for donations made in memory of Doris to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com