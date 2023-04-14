Doris Mary Falt — obituary

Doris Mary Falt (nee Hayes) Sept. 3, 1934 – Apr. 14, 2023

Doris Falt passed away on Friday, Apr. 14, at the Almonte Hospital, surrounded by her loving family: husband Jack, son Christopher (Dorothy-Jane) and grandsons James (Jessy), and Graham (Andrea), daughter Laura (Victor) and grandsons Isaac (Hillary) and Martin (Vlada).

Doris was born at home on the dairy farm outside of Shawville. Her parents were Clarence and Ada, and sisters Elaine (Don) and Madelon (Bill), and brother Irwin (Eleanor-still living on the family farm) have all passed.

Doris was very involved in 4H activities, particularly Holstein cattle judging. She took her degree in Honour Science specializing in Home Economics, Teaching. She taught in Buckingham, QC, and Arnprior, ON. She was very active in the United Church both locally in Almonte, and at the Renfrew Presbytery level. She was the director at Stewart House, the United Church Learning Centre, for nine years.

Doris has spent her final years looking after her husband Jack, and enjoying her children and grandchildren.

Her final days were spent at the Ottawa General and Almonte Hospital. We wish to thank Dr. Almeida and the nursing staff for their excellent care.

Celebration of Life services will be with family only. Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so to the Almonte Hospital.