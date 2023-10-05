Doris Munro — obituary

Munro, Doris Marie

It is with the heaviest of hearts the family of Doris Marie Munro (Raycroft) announce the passing of their mom, grandmother, and great grandmother. She passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the age of 90.

Doris was the beloved wife of the late John Alexander Munro. She is survived by her sister Sarah “Sadie” (Barr), her children Carmel (Bolger -Beck) Keith, David, Sharon (Coady), Richard “Ricky”, Jeffrey, James “Jimmy”, and a countless number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Doris is predeceased by her siblings Clarence and RG Raycroft, Kathleen Hoare, her son Clark, her daughter Mary-Ann “Ann” and grandsons Mark (Coady) and Rodney (Bolger).

Her family would like to thank the entire staff at The Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior as well as Dr. Becker for the loving care provided to her these past two years. You all went above and beyond.

Private funeral services will be held Friday, October 6, 2023 at C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc., 127 Church St, Almonte, ON. with viewing between 11:00am. – 1:00pm. followed by service in the chapel and interment at The Guthrie United Cemetery in Clayton. In Doris’ honour donations may be made to the Diabetes Society of Canada, or The Kidney Foundation.

