Dorothy Finner — obituary

Finner, Dorothy Mary Louise

(née Paré)

Peacefully at Almonte Country Haven on 5 May 2025, in her 102nd year.

Born in Windsor, Ontario, the only child of Leo Paré and Ida Chevalier, she was pre-deceased by her husband Gervase in 1979. She was the dearly loved mother of Michael (Brenda), Dianne (James Caldwell), Madeleine (Patrick Griffith), Joanne, Patrick (Catherine), and Thomas (Katherine), and the grandmother of Steven, Tammy, Brian, Kevin, Elizabeth, James, Jennifer, Ronald, Scott, Stephanie, Natalie, Melanie, Matthew and Kaitlyn. She was blessed with sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A graduate of the Rideau Street Convent in Ottawa, Dorothy met Gerry Finner shortly before he joined the RCAF in 1941 to train as a pilot. They were married in 1943 and moved to Almonte in 1952 to raise their growing family.

As their children grew, Dorothy provided support to her church in a number of roles, served on several community boards, and volunteered at her children’s school, later serving as school secretary. Her career in municipal politics began with two three-year terms on town council, and culminated in three consecutive terms as mayor, from 1988 to 1997. The council’s accomplishments under her leadership were many, from major infrastructure improvements, to subsidized housing, to the refurbishment of the old town hall as a venue for the arts. The first female mayor of the town of Almonte, she was still receiving encouragement to run again for mayor well into her 80s.

Dorothy’s entire long life was underpinned by her devotion to her family, her deep faith, and her desire to serve her community. Her mental agility, wit and insight belied her age, and, along with her kindness and selflessness, made her a cherished friend to many.

We were blessed to have had her with us. She will be dearly missed.

Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Home Hospice North Lanark (hhnl.ca) or to the Holy Name of Mary Parish, Almonte (hnomalmonte.ca).

Visitation will be at C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc., 127 Church Street, Almonte, (613-256-3313) on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Church in Almonte on Wednesday, 14 May, at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at C. R. Gamble Funeral Home.

