Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Jobs: Manager, Accounting; Accounting Technician

MANAGER, ACCOUNTING Small Town Living, Big City Opportunities Ascend...

Drop-in pet blessing event at St. Paul’s, September 10

All Creatures Great and Small Is it a...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 2, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Canada and the United...
The BillboardDrop-in pet blessing event at St. Paul's, September 10

Drop-in pet blessing event at St. Paul’s, September 10

All Creatures Great and Small

Is it a bird? Is it a dog? Is it a cat or a frog or a goldfish or a rabbit? Is it your animal best friend?

Pets are a gift to us for their trust, companionship, simplicity and love. 

We know the limitations that animals have, but we have the honor of caring for them and being patient with them all the same.

And in return, they offer us unconditional love, each in their own way.

Celebrate this gift of companionship by dropping in for a pet blessing. If you can’t bring your pet, bring a photo!

WHEN? Sunday September 10 between 2 & 3 p.m.

WHERE? St Paul’s Almonte, 62 Clyde, on the lawn beside the church (a tent will be available in case the weather is uncooperative).

WHAT to expect: Jonathon Kouri, our minister, will pray for the health and well being of your animal, thanking God for its life and for the blessing it brings to its owner. 

Snacks – for humans and animals – will be provided. 

Please ensure that your pet is restrained to avoid accidents.

Everyone is welcome!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone