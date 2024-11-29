Friday, November 29, 2024
For Sale: Snowblower, dog kennel

1.  Snowblower - MTD Yard Machine; 8HP 24";...

For Sale: Hide-a-bed, bureau

Sears Sofa Hide-a-bed $150 Beautiful hardwood bureau - 10...

Dungarvon stone to be reused on Alameda

The Almonte Alameda group has agreed to...
Dungarvon stone to be reused on Alameda

The Almonte Alameda group has agreed to take stone from the Dungarvon building as it is partially demolished.  It will be piled up in a neat row near the Baptist church on Reserve street until it’s used.  The stone may be used to extend the retaining walls and create planting areas to get rid of the wall of weeds between the parking areas and the grassy land next to the rail trail.  We are also installing ATV and snowmobile parking spaces to encourage more trail travellers to stop and come downtown.

Ideally, some of the stone may be used to create a “ruin” that shows off some of the fine arches/openings of the old Methodist church that is now Dungarvon.  Something akin to Mackenzie King’s ruins at Kingsmere.

We are proud of what the Alameda has become and don’t want to create a mess that lasts too long.

Thanks for your patience.

On another note the lighting project continues.  Rocks have been roughly placed and will now be drilled to accommodate the wiring and light fixture.  Thanks to all who have supported this initiative so far.  There’s still room for more!

Stephen Brathwaite

