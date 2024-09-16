Dunn, Michael John — obituary

1946-2024

Historian and Storyteller

It is with sadness that the family of Michael Dunn announces his passing at Orchard View Gardens, Almonte, Ontario at the age of 78. Michael passed away peacefully on September 6th, with family by his side, after struggling with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was born in Woodstock, Ontario on May 30, 1946, to the late John and Marie (Dewan) Dunn. Loving husband for 23 years to Beryl Bachelder (deceased) and caring stepfather to Beryl’s children, Brian Bachelder (Diane), Scott Bachelder and Bonnie Pringle (Doug). Grandfather to Colin, Amy, Becky (Coleman), Gerald (Cindy), Ariel (John) and Natilie (Brett) and great-grandfather to Penelope, Thatcher, Herschel, Alyssa, Reid, Isabelle, Archer, Timber and Deacon. Caring spouse to Sue Evans for 14 years and remembered with love and affection by her children, Bronwen Evans (Rob Nicol) Sara Evans Quigley (Kevin Quigley) Peter David Evans, Aaron Evans (Melanie McLaughlin) Nathan Evans (Grainne Kerr) and ten grandchildren.

The oldest of twelve children, Michael will be missed by his siblings Patrick (Gail), Margaret, Catherine Cameron, Kevin (Gwen), Maureen (Doug Crane), Sheilagh (Daniel Cybulski), Mary Ann (Archie Chisholm), David (Cindy Winther), Angela (Peter Krumme), Theresa (Jay Scholes), Peter and numerous nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff and palliative care team at Orchard View and to Dr. Lawrie Ray for their care of Michael.

After growing up in Almonte, Michael spent his career in electrical technology and moved from one coast to the other working for Ontario Hydro, to British Columbia Hydro, then to H.A.Symons Pulp and Paper Company and eventually to Industry Canada, Ottawa in their weights and measures section. In his retirement years, Michael devoted his time to expanding his knowledge of the history of Lanark County and Almonte. He built a database of historical photographs, maps and documents which are now readily available to the public through the Almonte website. Michael lived the history of Almonte, becoming very interested in the development of the Thoburn Mill into a commercial and residential building of note. After selling his home on Wolf Grove Road, Michael moved into the mill as its only resident earning him the moniker of “Phantom of the Mill”. It was during this time that Michael met Sue Evans and persuaded her to move to Almonte where they shared many fulfilling years together. Michael was always happy to share a story about his life or about Almonte’s history and if you had nanaimo bars, ginger cookies or butter tarts to share, you would be guaranteed a rewarding visit with him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 2 to 5 pm at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 70 Clyde Street, Almonte Ontario, beginning with a reception and then a memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum would be appreciated by the family.

