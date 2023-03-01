Eddie Legree — obituary

Legree, Edward “Eddie”

Following a long and full life of hard work, travel and enjoying family and friends, Eddie passed away at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus on Tuesday evening, February 28, 2023; James Edward Legree of Pakenham was almost 93 years of age. Predeceased by his beloved wife Heather (nee Porteous) in 1991. Dear father of Michael of Pakenham; Terry of Ottawa and the late Tina Smithson. Respected father-in-law of Ray Smithson (Colleen Craig) of Pakenham. Loved grandfather of Scott Smithson (Carol), Brittni McGowan (Brian), Curtis Smithson (Lindsay Cavanagh), Jordan Legree (Chelsea Nicholas), Chelsie Thorne (James) and Haylie Legree (Andrew Wytenburg) and great-grandfather of William, Austyn and Roselyn. Dear brother of Margaret Neron (late Donald) of Carleton Place. Predeceased by siblings: Joseph Legree, Jessie Finner, Helen Levi, Christina Wood, Mary Lowe, Jean Vanstone and Dolly Finner. Son of the late Joseph and Christina (nee McLachlan) Legree. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews as well as many wonderful friends within Pakenham and the surrounding area. Eddie’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Monday, March 6th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. only. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Eddie’s beloved St. Peter Celestine Church, Pakenham on Tuesday morning, March 7th at 11 o’clock. A reception will follow at the Stewart Community Centre, Pakenham. Spring interment Parish Cemetery. In memory of Eddie, please consider a donation to the St. Peter Celestine Parish Building Fund.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca