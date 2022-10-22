Sunday, October 23, 2022
FOUND: Health Card on St. Paul Street

Please contact me at 613-859-0813

Diana’s Quiz – October 22, 2022

by Diana Filer  Who was the George...
ObituariesEdith Bowes -- obituary

Edith Bowes — obituary

BOWES, Jessie Edith

Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2022 at Orchard View by the Mississippi.

Edith

of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 99.

Predeceased by her parents Thorpe and Lulu and by her brothers Melville, Willie, Alvin and Alex.  Survived by her sister-in-law Ruth, her nieces Lori and Kelda (Jerry) and her nephews Larry, Dean (Sharilyn) and Jason (Heidi).  Donations in memory of Edith may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation.

Family and Friends May Visit

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ontario,  (613)256-3313)

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 1pm to 3pm.  Chapel Service to follow at 3pm.  Inurnment at Auld Kirk Cemetery.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

