Electric scooter for sale

Model XL-3 from Scooter Village in Ashton

I bought this 3-wheel scooter for my husband with mobility limitations last fall. He absolutely loved it and the independence it offered him but did not live long enough to fully enjoy it.

FEATURES:

Less than a year old

Under Warranty

Perfect working order

2 storage compartments both of which lock

Goes up to 25 km/hour

Stabilizing bars at the back

Sturdy and comfortable with arm and head rests

Paid #$3390 including taxes. Asking $2000. If interested contact Barbara Carroll at: barbaracarroll@rogers.com or call at 613-883-6646.