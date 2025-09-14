Elisabeth Torok — obituary

Elisabeth Torok (Sensenstein)

June 22, 1930 -September 12th 2025

Born in Nadap, Hungary, then immigrated to Eberbach Germany in 1946 and then the Almonte area in 1954.

Elisabeth was predeceased by her husband Emerich Torok, her parents Josef and Elisabeth Sensenstein, her sister Magdalen, her brother Josef just this past May and her son-in-law Murray Hilliard.

She leaves behind her loving family her only daughter Elizabeth Hilliard, her husband George, her grandsons Rob (Jennifer), Tom (Cali) and Chris (Christine) and her Great Grandchildren Cassidy, Tommi, Ryan, Joey, Kara, Abby and Allie. Plus many nephews, nieces and their families in Canada, US, Germany and Hungary.

Most noted for her quick wit putting you in your place kind of person and her love of gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing, wine making, entertaining and an amazing cook especially her desserts. A very hard worker on their purebred Holstein 400 acre farm and after selling of their herd Elisabeth and her husband raised up to 1,000 peacocks plus travelling to their homes in Florida and Hungary until the death of her husband Emerich in 2012. Her greatest joy was getting together with her loving family on holidays, birthdays or any occasion. Nothing made her happier and extremely proud of all their achievements and celebrating together with a corona in hand to top it off! But don’t show up wearing jeans, especially ripped ones on holidays or you were chastised! She especially loved her drives thru the country admiring the various crops and popping in to old neighbours and always remarking on all the changes and the incredible growths in the communities. In later years card games and Rummy (tiles) were her favorite past times with her grandkids and friends. She would never turn down a chance to go for a drive, to get a pizza, French fries or ice cream! Always admired for her amazing resilience and independence throughout her life until only a few days before her passing when she developed a heart condition. A Heartfelt gratitude from her family to her longtime doctor Julie Stewardson and the nurses and staff.

Wake Monday 6-8 at Gamble Funeral Home

Mass at St Mary’s Church at 11 am internment at St Mary’s Cemetery to follow then to the Legion for a reception lunch

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Rosamond Unit at the Almonte General Hospital, in sincere gratitude for the amazing care Elisabeth received in the final days of her life.

