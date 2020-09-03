McPhail, Ella

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on September 1, 2020.

Ella (nee Barr)

Of Almonte, Ontario.

Cherished mother of Julie (Anthony Parker), Jeff, and Mark. Proud “Grandma” of Ryan. Longtime partner of Charlie Kitts. Donations may be made in memory of Ella to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thank-you to the Emergency team of the Almonte General Hospital and the Orthopaedic Unit of the Ottawa General Hospital for their professional care and support. As per Ella’s request a private family funeral and interment will be held.

