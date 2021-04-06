Geuer (nee Vermeij), Els

June 11, 1921 – April 4, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother and Oma, Els Geuer, in her 100th year. Much loved wife of the late Juan (John, Hans) Geuer, mother to Caterina (Sage), Fred (Vicki), Wendy (Vern), Sunniva (Matthew), Monica (Chris), Agnes (Wayne), Steve (Lisa); grandmother to Suusa (Jos), Jude (Carina), Noah (Maki), Rosie (Alex), Johanna(Chris), Jasmine (Brandon), Josie (John), Jake (Emily), Jessica (Tim), Paul (Sarah), Thomas(Julianne) , Matthew (Lindsay), Mieke (Scott), Lucas (Nashira), Evan, Mark (Sarah), Andrew (Tanya), Brittany (Paul), Sierra (Ryan), Paris (Mike); and great-grandmother to thirteen.

Els is predeceased by her parents Jan Vermeij and Johanna Boom-Vermeij, her brother Arnold, sister Clara, her husband Juan, sons Francis and Joseph and son-in-law David.

Els loved life. She embraced Almonte as her home after immigrating to Canada with her husband and three children. Els worked at the Almonte Public Library for 30 years, volunteered on the Library Board and as a book repair expert. She also volunteered with the Brownies and Girl Guides, the CWL, served on the board of the Children’s Aid Society, the AGH auxiliary and was instrumental in establishing a day care in Almonte, and the Almonte in Concert series.

After raising her children her focus turned to her extraordinary garden where she welcomed friends and strangers to sit and relax and perhaps be lucky enough to join her for a cup of tea and cookies, and to discover the magic and serenity of what she had created. Els had a unique ability to cultivate friendships with people of all ages and walks of life.

Els was never idle. During the winters she cross-stitched Christmas stockings for our ever growing family, created newborn receiving blankets for family and friends and warm shawls for cancer patients.

In honor of Els, her family suggests you take a box picnic to the local park on a sunny day, admire a beautiful garden, feed the birds, support a local cause dear to your heart, have tea and cookies on your front porch with friends, or strike up a conversation with a stranger.

Many thanks to the staff of Fairview Manor for their care over the past years and to Sweatergang Companions, particularly Angela McArthur for her love and compassion to Mom and our family.

If you wish to make a donation in memory of Els, she requested donations be made to Doctors Without Borders (www.msf.ca) or to a charity of your choice.

A Private Family Visitation will be held.

I was full of joy, when I set out for the house of the Lord.

May peace be within your walls, and may all your homes be filled with joy.

May joy fill our hearts today, as we celebrate in faith and love.

