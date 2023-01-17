Elsie Voyce — obituary

Voyce, Elsie I.

(An amazing woman known for her strength of character infectious smile and compassion. She had a tremendous love for animals and was devoted to her family and friends.)

Passed away with her loving daughters by her side on January 15, 2023 at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Elsie (nee Clyde)

Of Carleton Place, Ontario. In her 101st year.

Survived by her three daughters Brenda Munro (Bob), Darlene Monette (Dan), Carol Drummond (Ron) and predeceased by her husband Tom and long-time friend Earle Brooks as well as her granddaughter Stephanie. Proud “Nanny” of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. She was the treasured “Aunty Bunchy” to many nieces and nephews. Elsie formed close bonds and friendships with all that knew her and she will be especially remembered by close friends Theresa Drummond (and sons), Jerry Flynn and Shirley Sadler. A special thank-you to all her “girls” from Carebridge whom she loved dearly as well as

Dr. Gillian Buckley for her care and support. Donations in memory of Elsie may be made to the Humane Society or the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Reception will be announced on the crgamble.com website at a later date.

