CP hospital emergency department closed overnight, July 3

Temporary Closure of Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

The Emergency Department (ED) at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital (CPDMH) will close today, Monday, July 3rd, at 7 p.m. and will re-open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. This temporary closure is due to a shortage of nursing staff. The rest of the hospital is still open and caring for patients.

“Patient and staff safety is our main priority,” notes Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO. “Our dedicated teams at both Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital and Almonte General Hospital continue their tireless efforts to ensure we have the necessary staff to support our community with their health care needs. We are closely supported by our team at the Lanark County Paramedic Service.”

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1. Paramedics will take you to the nearest Emergency Department for care.

Patients can also call 8-1-1 for health advice or to chat with a Registered Nurse. This provincial Health Connect Ontario program replaced Telehealth Ontario last year. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The closest Emergency Departments are: