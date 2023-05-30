Emergency training exercise in Carleton Place on Saturday

Joint emergency services training exercise in Carleton Place, Saturday, June 3

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP, in partnership with the Carleton Place Fire Department and Lanark County Paramedic Service, will be conducting a training exercise on the property of Notre Dame Catholic High School in Carleton Place on Saturday June 3, 2023, beginning at 8:30 am.

This training exercise will involve a large number of emergency services personnel and vehicles but will be contained completely on the grounds of the school. Access to the school grounds will be restricted during this time. There is no anticipated affect on traffic and the majority of the exercise will be in the building itself. Simulated smoke will be utilized at the front of the building and will be monitored by fire department personnel.

Police officers directly involved in the training exercise will be using inert training equipment only.