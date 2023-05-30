Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Emergency training exercise in Carleton Place on Saturday

Joint emergency services training exercise in Carleton...

Carebridge joins the Just Good Compost team

Big news, Folks: Just Good Compost (JGC),...

Bidding opens soon for Fun, Food, & Favorites online auction

FRIENDS OF MISSISSIPPI MILLS PUBLIC LIBRARY Fun, Food,...
LivingEmergency training exercise in Carleton Place on Saturday

Emergency training exercise in Carleton Place on Saturday

Joint emergency services training exercise in Carleton Place, Saturday, June 3

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP, in partnership with the Carleton Place Fire Department and Lanark County Paramedic Service, will be conducting a training exercise on the property of Notre Dame Catholic High School in Carleton Place on Saturday June 3, 2023, beginning at 8:30 am.

This training exercise will involve a large number of emergency services personnel and vehicles but will be contained completely on the grounds of the school. Access to the school grounds will be restricted during this time. There is no anticipated affect on traffic and the majority of the exercise will be in the building itself. Simulated smoke will be utilized at the front of the building and will be monitored by fire department personnel.

Police officers directly involved in the training exercise will be using inert training equipment only.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone