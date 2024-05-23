Emerson Kinkaid — obituary

Kinkaid, Walter “Emerson”

With profound sadness, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at Almonte Country Haven, age 85. Loving husband of Heather (Simmons). Cherished brother-in-law of the late Hope (Charles), Dorothy, Gayle (Bert), and Don. Adored uncle of Inez (Stan), James (Miriam), Holly (Garth) and David (Stephanie). Son of the late Walter and Ina (Boland) and brother of the late Norman. Special friend of Tom. He will always be remembered by extended family and friends.

Emerson was born at Grove Springs, the Kinkaid Family Farm since 1849; attended a one room school at Felton; and kept in touch with his first teacher, Betty Boyd Hay, until her death last year. He was very involved with 4-H both as a member and later as a leader. Not surprisingly, he was introduced to Heather at the Royal Winter Fair cattle show!

After their marriage in 1963, they took over the farm and Jersey herd which went on to win many awards in the show ring and for production.

After his spinal surgery in 1974, the herd was dispersed to breeders in Canada and the U.S. Subsequently Emerson and Heather began consulting work with the Webster’s Bonnyburn herd at Ayer’s Cliff, Quebec, culminating in a move there in 1976. Their nine years at Bonnyburn were filled with adventures: showing cattle in the U.S. and Canada; travelling in North America and Jersey Island; and managing a large dairy farm with many employees. Emerson was a born salesman so became a great promoter for the Bonnyburn prefix and the Jersey breed. In 2009, they were honoured with the ‘Distinguished Service Award’ from Jersey Canada.

After Heather’s ordination in 1988, Emerson assumed the role of clergy spouse… a task he was well suited to because of his smile, friendliness; and ability to keep Heather in line, while also working in food services at DND.

Emerson loved all kinds of antiques and especially attending shows and sales with his good friend, Jacques, an expert in wood furniture. Over their sixty years of marriage, Emerson and Heather collected antique silver, crystal, glass, cow creamers, and furniture made of figured maple. Before they moved from the big manse in Pakenham, Emerson oversaw an auction of more than three hundred treasures from their collection.

With their move to Almonte in 2008, Emerson became the chief gardener and guardian of the phone. As his memory worsened, he enjoyed the Lanark County Day Away program and spending time with his brother-in-law, Don, who took him on long drives in the country. When Emerson’s health deteriorated, he moved into Almonte Country Haven last August with his dear roommate, Bob. Together they would sit in their wheelchairs and look out the big window watching the traffic and chatting up a storm. Emerson was always grateful for the exceptional care he received from the entire staff, expressing it in both words and his smile.

He didn’t want a formal funeral so a celebration of his well-lived life is planned for Saturday, May 25th from 2-5 p.m. at the Almonte Civitan Hall in Almonte. A private burial will happen later at the Louck’s Cemetery at Russell….not far from his beloved Grove Springs. “Well done, my good and faithful servant. Rest In Peace.”

A Celebration of Life is planned on Saturday, May 25 at Almonte Civitan Community Hall, 500 Almonte St., Almonte, Ontario, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Many thanks to staff at Almonte Country Haven & Dr. Rossi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Almonte General Hospital Foundation or Lanark Alzheimer’s Day Away program.