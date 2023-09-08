Erle Douglas — obituary

Douglas, Thomas Erle

Passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on September 4, 2023.

Beloved husband to Enid (née Collver) for 63 years. Fondly remembered by his 3 sons Brian (Caroline), Ian (Heather) and Craig (Janice). Proud and loving “Grandpa” to Amelia (Scott), Stuart (Celia), Katie (Wessel), Jillian (Angus), Myles and Gabbie.

Predeceased by parents Mabel Agroff and Nelson Douglas and siblings Shirley, Ken, and Neil. Survived by their spouses Stan, Karen and Nancy, and in-laws Doris (Dave) and Vivian. Remembered by his colleagues, extended family, and friends.

Erle was born in Stratford and worked as a tent man in the Festival’s inaugural year, one of his many jobs as an industrious youth. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto in 1958 and built a long and successful career working for Public Works Canada, overseeing construction of many docks and harbours in Ontario. In addition to engineering, Erle had an artistic side including painting, calligraphy, stained glass, and impromptu “crafts”. With his devoted wife Enid, they raised three sons. They first lived in Rexdale (Toronto), then London and most recently Almonte. Erle and Enid enjoyed many years as “snow-birds” in Deerfield Beach, Fla. Erle excelled at being a grandfather and celebrated his grandchildren who loved his silly ways.

Erle had a gentle warmth and smile for everyone he met. Most of all, he was a humble, curious, and compassionate person. Though he will be greatly missed, Erle has left behind his playful spirit with everyone he knew and loved. Wahoo!

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the staff from Orchard View by The Mississippi as well as the Almonte General Hospital for their compassion and care. Donations in memory of Erle may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 at the Almonte United Church. Visitation begins at 11am, followed by a service at 12 noon. A reception will be held in the church social hall after the service. All are welcome. Interment will be taking place later in October at the Avondale Cemetery in Stratford, Ontario.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)