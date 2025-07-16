Ernie Preston — obituary

Preston, Ernest (Ernie) Hilton

June 11, 1938 – July 8, 2025

With love and gratitude for a life well lived, the family of Ernie Preston announce his passing on July 8, 2025 at the age of 87.

Ernie was predeceased by his wife, Betty in 2023. Together they raised two daughters he loved unreservedly and of whom he was immensely proud. Kendra (Stuart Brooks) and Kathy (Tracy Kelso) will miss him dearly. He was a loving grandfather to Erin Brooks (Nick Maclean) and Daniel Brooks (Emily Charlebois), and a doting great-grandfather to Olivia. He was well loved by many nieces and nephews.

Ernie was born in Birtle, Manitoba, the son of Ann and Melvin Preston. He left Birtle at the age of 18 to join the Royal Bank. Ernie’s long career took his family through 8 communities, 3 provinces and 16 homes. Friendship and community were important to Ernie. He and Betty made many friends wherever they lived.

The family wishes to thank the incredible staff at Orchardview Gardens by the Mississippi (Almonte) and Dr. Vandenbrink of the Ottawa Valley Health Team.

Arrangements have been entrusted to C.R. Gamble Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 21 at 11 a.m., at the Almonte United Church, followed by a reception at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital would be most appreciated.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com