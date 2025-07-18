UncategorizedEstate sale, July 19 Estate sale, July 19 July 18, 2025 Estate sale. We are moving to Victoria BC to be close to family. Everything for sale from antique furniture to dog carriers, kayaks, leather couch and ottoman etc. This Saturday 8:00-12:00. All offers will be considered. 138 Spring St Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related 65th Wedding Anniversary of Jim and Doreen Blair July 11, 2025 Summer Solstice Kilburn Street Garage Sale! June 17, 2025 55+ Expo – June 5 in Almonte May 26, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Estate sale, July 19 July 18, 2025 Treasure, by Rosemary Leach July 17, 2025 Multicultural Potluck on Mill Street, July 18 July 17, 2025 Help and companionship needed for senior July 16, 2025 Ernie Preston — obituary July 16, 2025 Nigella’s Favourite Potato Salad July 13, 2025 From the Archives Sour Cream and Dill Cucumber salad Tender and Crisp Chicken Legs Gay Cook’s prosciutto wrapped asparagus Fulton’s maple syrup Hummingbirds descend on the area Almonte Solar Project meeting to be held by Beckwith Solar on July 17 at Almonte Civitan Hall 5-8 p.m. Cool and Creamy Macaroni Salad What happens when the Puppets Up! festival day is over and it's time for the puppets to relax and just hang out??