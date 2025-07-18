Friday, July 18, 2025
Estate sale, July 19

Estate sale. We are moving to Victoria BC to be close to family.

Everything for sale from antique furniture to dog carriers, kayaks, leather couch and ottoman etc. This Saturday 8:00-12:00.

All offers will be considered.

138 Spring St Almonte

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

