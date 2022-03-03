Ethel Manson — obituary

Manson (nee Raycroft)

Ethel Clara

1936 – 2022

Of Middleville in her 86th year.

It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that the family of Ethel Clara Manson announce her peaceful passing at the Almonte General Hospital on Wed. Mar. 2/2022.

Predeceased by her husband Herman and son Tom and her parents George & Jessie Raycroft (Barrie). Much loved and cherished mom of Linda, Donna, Earl, Brenda and Austin. Proud Grandmother to Jeff, Shawn, Sarah, Stephanie, Nick and Winston. Great grandmother to 9 and survived by several nieces and nephews and our extended family. She will be missed by her sisters and brother Lillis Barr, Doris Spinks, Georgie Raycroft, Ruby (Raymond Blackburn). Sister in-law Veryle Manson and Lou Manson. Predeceased by brother Wellington Raycroft.

The family would like to extent their deepest and heart felt thank you to the Dr.s and amazing nursing staff for the care and compassion that mom and the family received while mom was at the Almonte General Hospital. Also a big thank you to all the staff from the other departments as well. A special thank you to Theresa Poole for all the help and care that Ethel received in her home over the past few years. A special thank you to Lindsay Barber as well for your house visits.

Donations can be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or charity of your choice.

A service and celebration of life will be held in the spring.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com