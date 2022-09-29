Eugene Fytche — obituary

FYTCHE, P.Eng

EUGENE L.

1928-2022

Eugene passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 25, 2022. He was born in Fredericton, New Brunswick, son of the late Rev. Erle and Clara (McLellan) Fytche and was always proud of his Maritime origin. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald. Eugene is survived by his wife, Janet, his sister Greta (Cumming), his children Andrew (Nancy), Barbara, Helen, Linda (Wesley) and his grandchildren Sydney, Summer, Porter, Molly, Maddox, Logan, Ashley and Mila. Also his nieces, Heather and Beth (Yvon) and nephew; John Cumming.

Eugene graduated from the University of New Brunswick in 1947 and London School of Economics, UK, and McMaster University (MBA) in 1968. At the beginning of his career in Canada, he worked for Gatineau Power in Quebec. His career in electric power utilities took him to the UK (as one of the first Athlone Fellows in 1951) and Brazil.

He was a director of the Ontario Sheep Marketing Agency, and authored two books on protection of livestock. As a result of his interest in Eastern Ontario log fences he wrote two further books as well as many articles and made presentations to heritage groups.

A private family funeral will take place. A celebration of life for Eugene will be held at a later date.

The family are most grateful to the nurses and doctors at the Almonte General Hospital for their care and compassion. Donations in Eugene’s memory may be made to the Almonte General Hospital and the Almonte Civitan Club.

