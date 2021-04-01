Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte

A solo exhibition in Gallery I, March 31 to May 7, 2021

The show can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: Wednesdays to Sundays 11am-5pm.

Artist Talk & Virtual Vernissage: Wednesday April 7, 7:00pm-8:00pm. Artist Sarah Anderson will join us live via Zoom to talk about her work and inspiration. You can join us from the comfort of your home through a video link that can be accessed on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. Please email us at info@sivarulrasa.com and we will send you the link.

From March 31 to May 7, 2021, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present SARAH ANDERSON: LET’S BE ALONE TOGETHER, a solo exhibition of new paintings by artist Sarah Anderson. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Sarah Anderson works with techniques of abstraction. She sees colour as a powerful tool for the expression of emotion. Her paintings are influenced by her observations of people and relationships in everyday life, most commonly by themes of family. She is interested in “where we come from, how every aspect of daily life, whether seemingly inconsequential or not, ultimately influences who we are and what we make of our lives.”

The new body of work in Let’s Be Alone Together is inspired by a lyric from the song Waiting for the Miracle by Leonard Cohen (co-written with Sharon Robinson) from the album The Future (1992). “I listen to music constantly while painting”, she says. “Sometimes it occupies the background, other times it plays a key role in my artistic process.”

The entire verse is:

Ah baby, let’s get married

We’ve been alone too long

Let’s be alone together

Let’s see if we’re that strong

Sarah Anderson’s works are at once nuanced and ecstatic, reflecting the joys and turbulence of everyday life. Light and dark intermingle as themes of exuberance and melancholy. “We are always alone with ourselves”, she says. “Even if we aren’t physically alone, no one else is living our life and therefore the reality is that we are all alone…together.”

Sarah Anderson earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Ottawa in 2002. Her studio practice has been based at the Enriched Bread Artists (EBA) studios in Ottawa since 2005. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group shows in Ottawa and Toronto and is held in private and corporate collections in Canada, the United States, and Switzerland.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sarah-anderson/

A video clip will be posted soon to our Virtual Gallery:

https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/product-category/new-arrivals-gallery-one/

