Fay Nelson — obituary

Virginia Fay (Griffiths) Nelson

03 September 1938 – 10 November 2022

Fay passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the Almonte General Hospital, Ontario, November 10, 2022 at age 84. Fay was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Gus Nelson (12 Oct 2022), and was a loving mother to Robert, Michael (late Karen Cook), Virginia (Richard Dixon) and David, and beloved sister to Donna Krucik (née Griffiths).

Fay graduated from the Kingston General Hospital (KGH) School of Nursing in 1960, earning her RN qualification, and began her nursing career in Maternity. Fay and Gus married later that same year.

Typical of a military family, they lead a semi-nomadic life for the next 11 years due to Gus’s service postings, finally settling in Ottawa in 1971 with their four children. There, Fay joined the National Defence Medical Centre’s (NDMC) Psychiatric ward and later transitioned to a Medical ward until her retirement from nursing.

Fay and Gus moved to Almonte in 1997, where they lived out their retirement and senior years together on a lovely rural wooded property. Fay loved the small-town vibe, and especially enjoyed the local wildlife sightings her home facilitated.

As evidenced by her choice of career, Fay was a compassionate and loving soul, and enjoyed frequent reunions with her KGH classmates and friends in Kingston. We shall miss our mother dearly as she also loved spending time as a family, and we have many memories of holidays, special occasions, and even just ad-hoc family gatherings during which there was always frequent and spontaneous laughter and joy in spending time in each other’s company.

We will be honouring Fay’s wishes to forego a funeral. A graveside service will be held at the National Military Cemetery of the Canadian Forces, section 103 of Beechwood Cemetery, 280 Beechwood Ave. Ottawa on Wednesday November 30 at 2:30pm, followed by a celebration of life for Fay and Gus in the Borden & Fleming Suites at Beechwood, 3pm – 6pm.