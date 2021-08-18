Michelle Foxton announces campaign launch

Local lawyer and former township councillor will represent the Liberal Party in federal election

Following the formal start of the election period, Liberal party candidate Michelle Foxton has announced the launch of her campaign. She is seeking to unseat Scott Reid and become the first female MP for the riding.

“This is a consequential decade for our country and our riding,” said Foxton, “and I will prioritize the issues that matter to Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston. We need strong action on climate change, reliable and affordable internet for rural communities, and a responsible economic recovery.”

Foxton was announced as the Liberal candidate in February, and has been reaching out to the community through phone calls, online events, and physically-distanced door-to-door canvassing. “We have followed public health guidelines to make sure that we are protecting our volunteers and community members,” said Foxton, “and we will continue to adapt to ensure that we can further our conversations while ensuring public health and safety. Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston deserves a representative who connects with communities in all corners of the riding, and that is what I will do.”

Through the Spring and Summer, Foxton held a series of online discussions. These began with a “virtual listening tour,” where community members joined Michelle to share their priorities and concerns. This summer, Foxton hosted discussions with expert guests on key issues for the LFK region, including broadband access, support for seniors, agriculture, and economic recovery. These “LFK Chats” will continue through the campaign.

Foxton concluded, “we must make sure that the progressive voices of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston know there is a choice for change in our riding. I am ready to work, as we build a better future for all Canadians.”

Biographical Statement:

Michelle Foxton is a lifelong resident of the Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston area, returning to public service to bring a fresh, strong voice to advocate for the needs of our communities. As a small business owner and lawyer for over twenty years, Michelle understands the importance of balancing budgets and working efficiently. Michelle served as Councillor for the District of Loughborough on the South Frontenac Township Council beginning in 1998, and advocated for science-based planning, identification of sensitive groundwater areas and community-based policing, while serving on the planning and community police committees, among others. Beyond her time on council, Michelle served a term as Chairperson for the local Employment Insurance Board of Referees and has been active in various community organizations. Since 2016, she has served as President of The Fort Henry Guard Foundation Inc., a charitable organization founded to support the Fort Henry Guard, which provides summer employment and leadership opportunities for youth. Michelle and her family live in Hartington next to her husband’s family farm. She is married to Wade Leonard, a teacher at Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, and they have two creative teenagers, whose future Michelle hopes to make better.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:

To arrange an interview, please contact Nathan Abdelnour (Co-Campaign Manager)

613-859-2373

campaign@mfoxton.ca

General Contact :

1-888-920-8457

info@mfoxton.ca

www.mfoxton.ca

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @MFoxtonLFK