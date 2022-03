Please join us at The Mississippi Mills Public Library, Pakenham Branch at 128 MacFarlane Street, Pakenham, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for an interesting afternoon.

Our presenters are Sidney Thomson R.N. and Coleen Mizen, R.N., Program Coordinators, and Jan Watson, Chair of the Board, who will be presenting “An Introduction to Home Hospice North Lanark” and “What Is a Circle of Care”?

This event is free, but limited to 20 participants. We’ll have coffee and doughnuts.