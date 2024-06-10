Film Society benefits Library

The Mississippi Mills Film Society finished its first year on a high note with a donation of $1,200.00 to the Mississippi Mills Public Library. Librarian Berta Madrigal Abaroas expressed gratitude for this funding which will go toward children’s programming in both Almonte and Pakenham, a fitting tribute to the fact that the films were shown at the United Church in Pakenham.

On hand for the presentation were: Wanda MacDonald, Dale Dunning, Marny McCook, Librarian Berta Madrigal Abaroas, Elizabeth Dunning and Heather Loube.

Confident that there is audience appreciation for this series, the steering committee is already preparing for next fall. Get the popcorn ready! More good films will be on their way!