For sale: 4-piece outdoor patio/sunroom set

(Brand: Hometrends)

Get ready to enjoy the outdoors with this 4-piece patio featuring a loveseat, 2 single chairs, and a sturdy glass-top coffee table – with 7 cushions included. Made from all-weather resin wicker and has UV-resistant navy cushions. Used in our shaded indoor sunroom so there is no sun-damage on this set! Only taken into the sun for this picture.

Outdoor carpet underneath this set is also for sale. Asking $500 for all. If interested please text Emily at 289-880-3658 or email ek.wmc1@gmail.com.

Chairs measure 30.6 in. W x 29.8 in. D x 32.6 in. H

Loveseat measures 51.9 in. W x 29.8 in. D x 32.6 in. H

Table measures 21 in. W x 38 in. D x 18.8 in. H

Pickup in Almonte.