Thursday, September 18, 2025
Anniversary Turkey Supper at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham

Anniversary Turkey Supper Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025...

For Sale. One gas and one cordless lawnmower.

Each approximately 15 years old and each...

Jointer for sale, $275.

6” jointer wired for 240V, but can...
Classified Ads

For Sale. One gas and one cordless lawnmower.

Each approximately 15 years old and each works well.

$35.00 each

Please phone 613-256-8281

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

