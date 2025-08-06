Classified AdsFor sale: Solid wood china cabinet For sale: Solid wood china cabinet August 6, 2025 In excellent condition. Must be moved (two pieces). Location Almonte. $100.00. Text: (613)452-0342. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Items for sale August 5, 2025 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionists August 4, 2025 For sale: Mustang Convertible GT August 4, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest For sale: Solid wood china cabinet August 6, 2025 Soy Butter Fish and Peas August 5, 2025 Items for sale August 5, 2025 Yard of the Week, August 2025 August 5, 2025 Almonte District High School 150th anniversary, October 11, 2025 August 4, 2025 ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionists August 4, 2025 From the Archives Mississippi Mills residents injured in ATV accident Peter Nelson’s travels – Alaskan notes – part 3 Antipasto Pasta Salad with Herby Parmesan Vinaigrette. Council may have a legal option to delay Enerdu project Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists conduct Ash tree survey in Almonte Ward Yard of the Week: Sheila Furlong Local Audubon Christmas Bird Counts invite participants Clean Up of Almonte Ultramar gas station site