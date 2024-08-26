Classified AdsFor sale: Table saw + free Thule rack For sale: Table saw + free Thule rack August 26, 2024 FOR SALE – Canadian Tire Maximum Jobsite table saw. 15 Amp. Delivers smooth, portable performance. $100.00 TO GIVE AWAY – Thule Rack. Square 68″ bars, air screen,bicycle rack, kayak vertical stacker. Contact Gerry @ 873.353.1942. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Good Food Box program has come to Almonte August 26, 2024 2021 Mazda CX-30 items for sale August 23, 2024 Bridgestone Turanza Tires 225/50R/RF 18/95V – Run Flat Tires August 23, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Good Food Box program has come to Almonte August 26, 2024 For sale: Table saw + free Thule rack August 26, 2024 Diana’s Quiz, August 24 2024 August 25, 2024 Lloyd Code — obituary August 25, 2024 Final Yard of the Week for 2024 August 25, 2024 ‘Bank investigator’ scam targeting Eastern Ontario August 24, 2024 From the Archives Grilled Corn BLT Salad Of Kale and Shadows Opportunities to volunteer for Hub Hospice ADHS Delegation Report from the Town Planning Committee Think spring & gardening with Horticultural Society Bacon, Egg and Cheese Fried Rice A Name for This Place: a John Dunn story ADHS production of ‘The 39 Steps’ wins big at the Cappies