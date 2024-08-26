Tuesday, August 27, 2024
For sale: Table saw + free Thule rack

For sale: Table saw + free Thule rack

FOR SALE – Canadian Tire Maximum Jobsite table saw. 15 Amp. Delivers smooth, portable performance.
$100.00

TO GIVE AWAY – Thule Rack. Square 68″ bars, air screen,bicycle rack, kayak vertical stacker.

Contact Gerry @ 873.353.1942.


