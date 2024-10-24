Four Lanark County paramedics receive Governor General’s Exemplary Service Medals

On October 3, 2024, four paramedics from the Lanark County Paramedic Service (LCPS) were recognized with the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal for their exceptional commitment to pre-hospital emergency care. The awards were presented at the Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) Honours and Awards Gala, held in Collingwood, Ontario.

Paramedics Ashley Hart, Trevor Neil, Joleen Surman, and Jason Tunks were honoured for their distinguished service and leadership, having provided over 20 years of exemplary care, with at least 10 years in roles that involved significant risk. This prestigious award, created in 1994, recognizes paramedics who have demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to their communities.

LCPS Chief Travis Mellema, who attended the ceremony, praised the honourees: “The four individuals we honoured tonight exemplify the profound impact paramedics have on our community, consistently going above and beyond in their roles. We are immensely proud of their dedication and the positive difference they continue to make in Lanark County.”

The 2024 award recipients were recognized not only for their years of service but also for their significant contributions beyond their regular duties. This includes volunteer work, community involvement, and support for national initiatives such as the Paramedic Memorial Ride. In addition, they have been staunch advocates for mental health support within LCPS, helping ensure that their colleagues receive the care and attention necessary in such a demanding field.

The Exemplary Service Medal is distinct from a Long Service Award, as it specifically honours those who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication, advancing the paramedic profession and raising its profile both locally and nationally.