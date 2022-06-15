Friends of the Library online auction is underway

The FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY online auction of services ss open for bidding. Bidding started on Sunday, June 12th and we already have reached almost 62% of our goal of $4500. Seventy-four services were donated by members of the community, businesses, and organizations. There is a wide range of services so check them out at the auction site www.32auctions.com/FMMPL2022 and start bidding. The auction site is really easy to use. If you are just about to get involved, here are a few pointers for you to get you going:

When you first get onto the auction site you can look but you can’t bid. To bid just follow the instructions to register.

When you are looking at services to bid on, keep in mind that you can also bid on a service and give it to someone else as a gift. They can use the voucher as well.

Our big ticket item is a look-alike puppet for someone made by Noreen Young. If you are bidding on this, consider getting together a group in the community to chip in for a special member of the community. Consider those who went above and beyond to help others during the pandemic, or businesses that are putting Mississippi Mille on the Map, a community leader, or even an exceptional volunteer in the community. If a group is behind your bid you can do something very meaningful for not too much money.

If you don't have access to a computer, there is a computer in the Almonte Public Library that is designated for the auction and there will be someone to help you if you get stuck.

If you are the lucky winner of one of the services, payment is by credit or debit card only and it is done on the auction site prior to picking up the voucher.

The vouchers for the winning bidders will be distributed from the Almonte Public Library on Sunday, June 26th from Noon to 2:00pm and on Monday, June 27th from 3:00 – 5:00 pm. When you come to pick up, bring a piece of ID with you!

Now you have all the information you need, have fun and get a service either you or someone you know will truly appreciate.