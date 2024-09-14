From singing in the shower to singing in a choir!

According to Wikipedia, “Bathroom singing, also known as singing in the bathroom, singing in the bath, or singing in the shower, is a widespread phenomenon.

Many people sing in the bathroom because the hard wall surfaces, often tiles or wooden panels, and lack of soft furnishings, create an aurally pleasing acoustic environment.”

In the results of a national public opinion survey Americans Speak Out About the Arts in 2018 conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Americans for the Arts, 52% of the population sing in the shower or when no one is listening. I would say that number probably applies to Canadians as well.

Registrations for fall sessions are coming in, and it’s always fun to get an email from someone who tells me the only place they sing is in the shower. They follow that comment with thoughts about breaking out of shower to improve their voice, self-confidence and build friendships.

What is it about the shower and singing that go together? Well, the aurally pleasing environment helps our voices with fullness and depth. Hot water and steam open our airways and lubricate the resonators in our head and chest. As well, we usually relax as we lather up and around, which also plays a big part in our feeling at ease vocally and physically. Add to that the feelings of liberation running water gives us while holding the makeshift microphone (shampoo bottle or razor!) and why wouldn’t we belt out songs with abandon!

So, if you’re in the category of shower singer (or car singer) and want to break out, come and check out Rhythm & Song! Community Choir. The Almonte Old Town Hall and the United Church Social Hall have excellent acoustics and as a group we sound devine. We welcome singers of all abilities. New singers can try the first session before committing financially.

Tuesday AFTERNOONS

Sept. 24 – Dec. 10 1:00-2:30pm

AUDITORIUM 3rd Floor, Almonte Old Town Hall (accessible by elevator)

Fee: $180

OR

Thursday EVENINGS

Oct. 3 – Dec. 19 7:00 – 8:30pm

SOCIAL HALL, Almonte United Church

106 Elgin St.

Fee: $180

Once registered and fee is paid, you are welcome to attend both or either sessions in any given week for the one fee. As Ella Fitzgerald once said, “The only thing better than singing, is more singing.”

Registration and Questions? Shoot me an email with your intended session to

randsalmonte@gmail.com.

More detailed info at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir