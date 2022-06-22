The BillboardGarage sale, Bay Hill, June 25 Garage sale, Bay Hill, June 25 June 22, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Summer Night Market, June 23 June 16, 2022 Summer camp in Appleton June 15, 2022 CANCELLED: Pancake breakfast in Clayton, June 25 June 12, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Our Grand Olde Dame June 22, 2022 Garage sale, Bay Hill, June 25 June 22, 2022 Reflections on Being a Father June 22, 2022 Saucy Sriracha Pork with Radish-Cucumber Salad June 19, 2022 Yard of the Week: June 22 2022 June 21, 2022 Local woman with brain cancer walks for a cure June 21, 2022 From the Archives Almonte's Perianne Jones is hanging up her skis after a successful competitive cross country ski racing career December 21, 2015 Enerdu heritage assessment: good news, bad news December 21, 2015 Gay Cook’s open-face apple tart – makes 9-inch (22.5 cm) tart October 20, 2011 Gay Cook’s baked beans with aromatic herbs December 22, 2015 Seminar on advance care planning from Home Hospice North Lanark April 6, 2021 Expanded historic photo archive now on Almonte.com February 20, 2022 Almonte Gazette, Christmas 1946 June 1, 2022