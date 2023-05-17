The BillboardGarage sale, May 19-21 Garage sale, May 19-21 May 17, 2023 GARAGE SALE @ 622 Upper Dwyer Hill Road May 19, 20 & 21 from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine as sale takes place in the garage. Quality items: kitchenware, framed prints, garden items, men’s light jackets, books and free magazines, etc. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Sale at Almonte United Church, May 20 May 16, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, May 20 May 16, 2023 Fun, Food & Favourites online auction hits its limit of 100 entries May 13, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Garage sale, May 19-21 May 17, 2023 Mediterranean Pesto Pizza May 16, 2023 FOR SALE: CAr bike rack May 16, 2023 Sale at Almonte United Church, May 20 May 16, 2023 Almonte Curlers swept up in the AGH’s CT Campaign May 16, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, May 20 May 16, 2023 From the Archives Alliance Coin and Banknote strikes 1 oz silver medallions to promote Almonte Rickard’s Dark or Black Creek Porter Brewed Beer Beef Stew Add garden zip with Zinnias Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority flood warning update #3 Make sure you vote in the provincial election today Mills Community Support honours community builders Gardening in Almonte: A generous community Peter Nelson’s travels – Going native in Fiji